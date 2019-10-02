The United States does not want a war in Europe, but wants to take advantage of the situation, including to increase purchases of American weapons, another tool for Washington to promote its presence is NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“I’m absolutely sure that in the United States no one wants a war in Europe, but to take advantage of the situation, to attend a little bit there, and even make the host country pay for their bases, and even raise the cost of purchasing American weapons, and then American liquefied natural gas – why not”, – he said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.,

Lavrov added that with respect to NATO, the United States has the only idea – to promote its presence, to advance NATO to the East and sell more weapons.

