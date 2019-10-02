The law on the special status of Donbass will be discussed after the meeting of the Heads of the Norman Four countries (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine), said Irina Vereshchuk, envoy of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in Verkhovna Rada.

“Everything (the law on the special status of Donbass – ed.) will be discussed after the negotiations in the “Norman format”. We are not discussing the development of any bills that would concern elections or amendments (to the current law on the special status of Donbass)”, – Vereshchuk said during communication with reporters.

On Tuesday, at the meeting in the Belarusian capital, the contact group on Donbass agreed on the “Steinmeier formula” (derived from President of Germany, the former OSCE chairman, ex-Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier). It determines the mechanism for enacting the law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on an ongoing basis after the publication of an OSCE report on the election results.

The Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy said that a new law will be developed on the special status of Donbass, it will include the “Steinmeier formula”.

