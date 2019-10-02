Employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of “preparing an assault on the territorial integrity” of the country.

It is noteworthy that among the defendants there was not only Russia, which Kiev regularly accuses, but also Hungary, Romania, and Poland. In Ukraine, a fact was suddenly understood that the three countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, long before Moscow decided to launch passportization of the republics of Donbass, began to distribute their passports to Ukrainians without a twinge of conscience.

The production is carried out in part 1 of article 1 of the article. 14 h. 2 tbsp. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which implies an investigation into the preparation of an assault on the territorial integrity of the country and inciting ethnic hatred by prior conspiracy.

According to the agency, such activities may ultimately lead to the formation of autonomous regions on the territory of Ukraine along ethnic lines.

As part of the investigation, the Pechersky District Court of Kiev has already approved the Prosecutor General’s request for temporary access to the data of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the issuance of foreign passports.

As News Front previously reported, in April of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a passportization procedure for the Donbass people’s republics, whose residents were deprived of the possibility of a normal and unhindered receipt of Ukrainian passports by the efforts of the Kiev regime. In Kiev, such a move was taken with criticism, and in Europe they began to threaten the non-recognition of documents issued by the LDPR, without taking into account the fact that countries such as Poland, Hungary and Romania have long been “processing” the western regions of Ukraine.

