By signing the “Steinmeier formula” Kiev recognizes the right of Donbass to independently determine its fate, follows from a joint statement by the heads of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik.

As Pushilin and Pasechnik noted, the DPR and LPR will now decide what language to speak, what the economy will be, how the judicial system will be formed, “how our People’s Police will protect our citizens and how we will integrate with Russia” on their own.

“And we will continue negotiations in Minsk in order to ultimately come to full self-government and self-determination. And we urge Mr. Zelensky not to dictate conditions to us. <…> The Kiev authorities will not get any control over the border”, – Pushilin and Pasechnik emphasized.

The day before, President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky announced the signing of the “Steinmeier formula.” It determines the mechanism for enacting the law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on an ongoing basis after the publication of an OSCE report on the election results.

The Russian Foreign Ministry positively assessed such a move by Kiev. As the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, noted, the agreement will help create an atmosphere for the further implementation of the Minsk agreements.

