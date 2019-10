German Chancellor Angela Merkel, following a meeting of the contact group on the Donbass in Minsk, said that prerequisites had been created for the Norman Four summit in Paris, and they “want to set a date”.



“There are prerequisites, and it is emphasized today by all parties, that a meeting can now be held at the level of heads of state and government, and we want to set a date for Paris … we could meet”, – the chancellor said at a press conference in Berlin.

Tags: Germany; Merkel; Normandy Four