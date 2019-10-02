The largest unions of police officers called for a demonstration in Paris on Wednesday, October 2. The protest is caused by difficult working conditions and growing cases of suicides among police officers.

Police unions hope to bring together tens of thousands of people. Such a large demonstration of police officers has not happened in the past 20 years, France-Presse agency notes.

The organizers call the reasons for such an action the difficult working conditions of police officers who are forced to work overtime due to the terrorist threat and the movement of “yellow vests”.

Tags: ; ;