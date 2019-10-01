The map shows the voting results of the 2016 presidential election. Red indicates districts that voted for Trump.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
Tags: Donald Trump; election; impeachment
Date of publication: 01 10 2019, 16:06
The map shows the voting results of the 2016 presidential election. Red indicates districts that voted for Trump.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019
Tags: Donald Trump; election; impeachment
The Slovak Air Force MiG-29 fighter crashed on Saturday evening near the town of Zlate
The film is prepared for the fifth anniversary of the end of the battles for
The alleged CIA officer was previously transferred to the White House for some time, but
Donetsk appreciates the contribution of Minsk to a peaceful settlement in Donbass, but does not
The administration of US President Donald Trump on the White House Web site published the
A group of jihadists attacked a school in the province of Aleppo in the North