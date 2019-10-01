On September 30, Donald Trump posted a tweet about the potential Civil War in case he is dismissed from the office.

The President quoted the evangelical pastor Robert Jeffress who had previously claimed that the American nation might undergo a “Civil War-like fracture” on his official Twitter account.

….If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

The tweet faced a great amount of sharp criticism from Democratic politicians: thus, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois stated that it was “beyond repugnant”.

As far as the opinion of John Coates’, the Harvard Law professor, is concerned, the tweet can also induce the possibility of impeachment. He responded to Trump’s statement from legislative point of view.

This tweet is itself an independent basis for impeachment – a sitting president threatening civil war if Congress exercises its constitutionally authorized power. https://t.co/JL9XzClGXf — John Coates⚽️ (@jciv) September 30, 2019

None of the congressional lawmakers have expressed their opinion concerning John Coates’ one yet, however Laurence Tribe, one of his faculty members, has commented on the statement and partly agreed with it.

I agree with @jciv here, though this is far from the strongest ground for impeachment because it’s much too easy to dismiss as typical Trumpian bloviating, not to be taken seriously OR literally. https://t.co/eyewzgBqL8 — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 30, 2019

Presently, the House of Representatives is carrying out an impeachment investifation over the question whether the President held back the approved military assistance to Ukraine unless the country’s President investigated the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

