For at least a month and a half, and possibly much longer, the operational information of the National Armed Forces was daily mistakenly sent, including to completely unauthorized persons. Defense Minister Artis Pabriks and the Military Intelligence and Security Service remain silent about what happened, writes “Diena”.

“Diena” has screenshots of dozens of text messages at its disposal. These messages provide up-to-date information on various events in the NAF with an indication of a specific date and time.

Most of this information relates to foreign warships, submarines and military aircraft, in fact only Russian, seen near the territorial waters and airspace of Latvia.

However, for a longer period of time, much more confidential information was sent to unknown persons, including warnings issued by the National Armed Forces, increased combat readiness and the like.

