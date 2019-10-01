Morgan Ortagus, the official spokesman for the United States Department of State, on Tuesday confirmed to RIA Novosti the fact of meeting with North Korean representatives next week, but declined to give an exact date for the negotiations.



“I can confirm that US and DPRK officials plan to meet next week. I don’t have more information and details that I could share on this meeting”, – she said.

The first Deputy Foreign Minister of the DPRK, Choi (Tsoi), Song Hee, had previously said that Pyongyang and Washington agreed to hold working talks on October 5. This was reported by the Central Telegraph Agency of Korea (CTAC).

According to her, the Korean and American sides agreed to hold working negotiations on October 5 after preliminary contacts on October 4.

The US President Donald Trump has met the DPRK leader Kim Jong Un three times. Earlier on Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced preparations for working talks between US and DPRK representatives on denuclearization, as well as exploring the possibility of organizing a fourth meeting between the US president and North Korean leader.

