The Saudi coalition has carried out a massive strike on North Yemen over the past 12 hours, a spokesman for the Yemeni army, Ansar Allah, said this morning.

According to Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Serai’, the Saudi coalition launched 39 airstrikes in the Northern region of Yemen, with 34 of them aimed at Saada governorate.

The large-scale aerial bombardment came in response to a devastating offensive launched by Ansar Allah forces in Saudi Arabia’s Najran province over the weekend.

Last Wednesday, Ansar Allah forces announced the resumption of airstrikes by the Saudi coalition after a failed armistice between the two warring parties.

The ceasefire began shortly after the forces of Ansar Allah bombed the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, which was a massive blow to the Gulf kingdom’s oil business.

While the United States and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out the attack, Ansar Allah forces claim that it was their drones that bombarded these oil facilities.

Tags: Houthi rebels; Syria; Yemen