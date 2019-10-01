Within the framework of the work of the armistice commission in Syria, Russia recorded 28 cases of violation of the ceasefire regime per day, Turkey recorded 22 of them, according to the newsletter on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“The Russian side of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish commission to consider issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 28 facts of firing in the provinces: nine in Aleppo, nine in Latakia, seven in Idlib and three in Hama. The Turkish part of the mission recorded 22 facts of fire opening in the provinces: eleven in Latakia, five in Hama, four in Idlib and two in Aleppo”, – the report said.

It is noted that during the day the Center for the Reconciliation of the warring parties and the control of the movement of refugees did not carry out humanitarian actions.

Tags: Asia; Middle East; Russia; Syria; Turkey