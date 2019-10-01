Protesters set tires on fire and pelted police with stones, petrol bombs and firecrackers near blocked streets. Riot police responded by firing tear gas and water cannons.

Jakarta, Indonesia today. While Trump is mentioning Civil War because he doesn’t want to leave office Indonesia is engaging in mass protest, and people are being hurt and killed. This is not a game. pic.twitter.com/U2rIv0EzEP — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) October 1, 2019

Clashes between stone-throwing students and Riot police officers occurred on Monday night as police tried to disperse protesters, ranging from high school to university students who were trying to reach Parliament after calm had largely returned to the country’s capital over the past four days.

