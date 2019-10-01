Despite the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance, adhering to the official position of the United States, fiercely frightens Europe with the “Russian threat”, Moscow’s proposal regarding the refusal to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles here, which could reduce tension, NATO is not in a hurry to accept.

As Russian Deputy foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, October 1, the Alliance’s response to the moratorium on the deployment of missile weapons proposed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not cause anything but disappointment.

The diplomat recalled that the moratorium was announced in early February this year. “Unfortunately, we do not see a desire to follow our example,” he stressed, while assuring that the Russian side will continue to promote Vladimir Putin’s initiative.

Ryabkov noted that otherwise Europe will face a serious deterioration in security. Moreover, the trend may spread to other regions.

As News Front reported, earlier the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. At the same time, to justify such a destructive step, Washington accused Moscow of violating the agreement, although the United States itself repeatedly violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by deploying launchers in Europe capable of launching missiles prohibited by the treaty.

