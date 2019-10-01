The leader of the Republican majority in the US Senate, Mitch McConnell, admitted that he cannot but take into consideration the issue of impeachment of US President Donald Trump if the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives votes for it.

Democrats in the Lower House initiated a parliamentary investigation into Trump, suspecting that in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, he exerted pressure to demand an investigation into the activities of the son of Trump’s main opponent from Democrats in the presidential election of 2020, Joe Biden, in Ukraine. Democrats accuse the president of asking for help from a foreign state to intervene in elections through an attempt to discredit a political adversary. Trump denies this.

Democrat-controlled committees conduct investigations by subpoenaing administration officials to Congress or demanding documents from them. If the house of representatives votes for impeachment following the investigation, then the issue will go to the Senate.

Two-thirds of senators must vote for impeachment.

