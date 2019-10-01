“In the summer, we agreed on an exchange of prisoners. Then we must move on the basis of the “Steinmeier formula”, ”said the French president, speaking in PACE.

The Steinmeier Formula (named after its author, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier) involves granting special status to Donbass and holding new elections that will be held under the control of the OSCE and will decide the fate of the region.

Macron also said that in the next few weeks a summit of leaders will be organized in the “Norman format” (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France)

