Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during his speech at the opening of the autumn session of the Turkish parliament on October 1, said that Ankara would itself create a security zone in Syria if it does not agree with the United States.

The Turkish leader noted that he plans to resettle 2 million Syrian refugees in a zone of 30 kilometers wide.

“We will go our own way and have already begun to take some steps”, – said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish President stressed that, having hung a load of refugees on the country, they are trying to put it on its knees. He also said that Turkey is not a country where you can try out scripts.

Earlier, Ankara and Washington, during negotiations to create a safe zone in Northern Syria, reached an agreement to establish a focal point for joint operations and a planned security zone in northern Syria. Official Damascus categorically opposed this agreement, since, according to the Syrian government, it is a blatant attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic and a gross violation of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The Syrian army has announced the resumption of military operations against terrorist groups in the province of Idlib after Turkey’s violation of the Sochi accords.

At the same time, the Head of Pentagon, Mark Esper, called unacceptable any operation that Turkey would try to independently carry out in northern Syria.

Earlier, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, a deputy from the Communist Party faction, Pavel Dorokhin, noted that there was no complete de-escalation in the region, and the remaining so-called opposition forces continued to kill civilians.

