Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Andrei Rudenko during the meeting with the new German ambassador to Russia, Geza Andreas von Gayr, discussed the implementation of Minsk agreements to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.



It is noted that “on October 1, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation A.Yu. Rudenko received G. von Gaire, appointed by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Russia, at his request”.

“The issues of regional conflicts in the CIS space were discussed, as well as a number of international issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of Minsk agreements to resolve the crisis in Ukraine and work within the “Norman format” and contact group”, – the Foreign Ministry said.

