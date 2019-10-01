The only true, logical and moral act of the Czech government would be the abolition of recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed “Republic of Kosovo”, -said Czech international election observer with experience in the Balkans, Tomáš Evan.

“Changing our position is much less embarrassing than continuing to recognize a” state “that has never been and should not be”, – Evan said.

According to him, Kosovo is not a special international precedent, except that the external forces decided to form its sovereignty to the detriment of the sovereignty of another country – Serbia.

Recall that earlier Czech President Milos Zeman during a visit to Belgrade said that Prague could reconsider the decision to recognize the independence of Kosovo. According to him, it was overly politicized. Later, Prime Minister Andrei Babish said that consultations would be held on this issue.

Recently, 15 countries have made the decision to deny recognition of Kosovo: Togo, CAR, Palau, Madagascar, Solomon Islands, Comoros, Commonwealth of Dominica, Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lesotho and Grenada.

Tags: Czech republic; Kosovo