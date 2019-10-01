According to John Bolton, the head of North Korea will do everything possible to support the country’s nuclear program.

Former US Presidential Advisor on National Security John Bolton does not believe North Korea will ever give up nuclear weapons. He announced this to CNN on Tuesday, October 1.

“Under current circumstances, Kim Jong-un will never give up nuclear weapons voluntarily”, – Bolton said.

According to him, Kim Jong-un will “do everything he can” to support the nuclear program in his country.

Commenting on Trump’s statements, who considers the absence of nuclear and missile tests to be a proof of the effectiveness of his denuclearization strategy, Bolton said: North Korea stopped these tests because the technology already exists.

Recall, on August 6, North Korea launched new guided missiles under the personal leadership of the country’s leader Kim Jong-un.

Tags: denuclearisation; John Bolton; Kim Jong-Un; North Korea