“A meeting of the trilateral contact group to resolve the situation in the east of Ukraine is being held in Minsk”, – the Foreign Ministry Press service said on Twitter.

At a previous meeting of the contact group in Minsk, representatives of Kiev disrupted the signing of the “Steinmeier formula”, which determines the entry of the law on the special status of Donbass into force. At the same time, in Kiev it was said that the implementation of this formula is possible only under a number of conditions, including political ones. However, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Vadim Pristayko, admitted that he agreed to the “Steinmeier formula”.

A spokesman for Russian President Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin expects Kiev at a meeting of the contact group in Minsk on Tuesday to clarify whether its position on a settlement in the Donbass has transformed.

Steinmeier’s Formula (the German President, former OSCE Chairperson, ex-Foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier) defines the mechanism for enacting a law on a special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on election day and on an ongoing basis – after the publication of the OSCE election results report.

