The US has expanded sanctions against Russian citizens and companies for “interfering in the election,” the US Treasury Department said.

Denis Igorevich Kuzmin (born in 1990) and Igor Vladimirovich Nesterov (born in 1985) are included in the updated sanctions lists. According to Washington, they are affiliated with the Internet Research Agency.

In addition to Kuzmin and Nesterov, restrictions will apply to Autolex Transport Ltd and Beratex Group Limited, registered in the Seychelles, as well as Linburg Industries Ltd, which is registered in the Czech Republic.

According to the US Treasury, these firms and individuals are associated with Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

