Turkey is allegedly preparing to launch a military operation against the largest jihadist group in Syria if this group refuses peaceful dismantling.

According to militant supporters, Turkey told its combat allies that they should prepare their forces for a potential operation if these groups refuse to dismantle.

The main jihadist faction, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is expected to be the main target of such an operation, as they control most of Idlib governorate.

In addition to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Turkey intends to eliminate jihadists from the “Hurras al-Din” group and the Turkestan Islamic Party; These aforementioned groups are currently active in Jisr al-Sughur County in Idlib and in parts of northeastern Latakia.

Turkey’s decision to liquidate these jihadist groups is part of the agreement they concluded with their Russian partners.

It is worth noting that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other jihadist groups have already refused to dismantle their forces.

Tags: jihadist; Syria; Turkey