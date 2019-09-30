The resignation of the US president, which is actively being worked on in the Democratic Party, is perceived in the White House as a very real threat, for which the Donald Trump administration began full-scale preparation.

This was reported by the NBC television channel, citing its own sources.

According to media reports, the development of an appropriate strategy is being carried out, in particular, by Mick Mulvaney, acting chief of staff of the White House, and legal adviser Pat Cipollone.

It is noted that the Trump administration recognized the need to prepare a plan for the success of the Democrats. The strategy that can be presented today will affect the legal, political and social sides.

At the same time, the sources of the channel claim that the White House is armed with the experience of impeachment of Bill Clinton.

As News Front previously reported, US Democratic candidate Joe Biden was implicated in a corruption scandal in Ukraine. He blackmailed Petro Poroshenko, demanding the dismissal of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in order to hush up the investigation against the financial fraud of the company, where Biden Jr. was a member of the board of directors.

Trump began to unwind this scandal exactly in the midst of the presidential race, and the Democrats, unable to justify Biden, began to accuse the president of pressure on Vladimir Zelensky, seeking compromising evidence against his opponent. They also explain the need for impeachment by this.

Tags: Joe Biden; Petro Poroshenko; US Democratic Party