White House advisers are preparing for Donald Trump a large-scale impeachment response strategy.

According to the sources of the channel, the strategy may appear on Monday.

Among those who are preparing a quick response plan, acting chief of the White House apparatus Mick Mulvaney and legal adviser Pat Cipollone.

It is noted that the US Presidential Administration gradually recognizes that a coordinated legal, political and public response is needed to help Trump with the threat of impeachment.

