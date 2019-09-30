<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The CBS channel published a video of a massive blow to the factories of the Saudi oil and gas state company Saudi Aramco.

Judging by the recordings from CCTV cameras, the shells that got into the tanks provoked explosions, then a fire broke out on the territory of the plant.

The incident occurred on September 14th. After the attack, the kingdom was forced to cut its oil production by more than half. Although responsibility for the attack was claimed by Hussite Yemeni rebels, against whom the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia was fighting, Riyadh and Washington accused Tehran of what happened.

However, Iran called it a lie. The government stressed that attacks on oil facilities harm the entire region, and noted that such allegations are traditional for the United States and are not surprising.

Despite the lack of evidence of Iran’s involvement in the attack, Trump ordered stricter sanctions against Tehran.

Tags: missile strike