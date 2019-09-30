The head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, Elizaveta Yasko, stated the need to maintain a dialogue with Russia.

In her opinion, Ukraine should also protect its interests at the same time.

“We cannot ignore Russia. We must protect our interests, but know what is happening,” she said.

Recall, the Georgian delegation will not be fully participating in the October session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. Georgia supports the position of Ukraine and five more countries because of the return of Russia to the Assembly.

