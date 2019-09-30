Saudi Arabia has achieved a full recovery in oil production after an attack on its oil facilities, said OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo.

“Saudi Arabia is following the plan they approved on September 30. According to the information we have, they have achieved a complete restoration of oil production. I think they should be congratulated on the occasion of a tremendous recovery in oil production”, – said Barkindo, answering the corresponding question of journalists on the sidelines of the XVI Valdai Discussion Club annual meeting in Sochi.

Yemeni Houthi rebels, against whom the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia is fighting, said that the Kingdom’s oil facilities were attacked on September 14 by fighters of their movement with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence of an attack from Yemen and blamed it on Iran. The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia also believes that Tehran is involved in the attacks. Iran denies the accusations.

