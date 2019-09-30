Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Russia Raid Khaled Krimli said the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh will take place in the next two weeks.

“We look forward to the second visit of the Russian leader to Riyadh, which will take place in the next two weeks,” TASS quoted him as saying.

The ambassador noted that active preparations are underway for the visit.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Arabian ambassador to Moscow discussed preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Riyadh.

Tags: foreign diplomacy; Iranian oil; Riyadh; Saudi Arabia; Vladimir Putin