More than 350 Ukrainian troops who took part in the military operation in Donbass were convicted of criminal offenses, said on Monday a spokeswoman for the chief military prosecutor of Ukraine Yevgeny Slivko.

“Over the past five years, 9676 military personnel have been convicted, 1773 people have been sentenced to real imprisonment, of which 359 are participants in the operation of the combined forces,” Slivko wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, all military personnel, including participants in the operation in the Donbass, were convicted of criminal offenses.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

