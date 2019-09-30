The head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, major General Alexei Bakin said that the militants 35 times a day fired at settlements in Syria.

“On September 28, 35 shellings were recorded”, – Bakin said.

According to him, the militants of illegal armed groups fired on such settlements as Halasa, Nahshebba, Al-Tamanah, Saraf, Kara-Jurn and others.

In total, four provinces were subjected to shelling: Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Idlib.

Earlier, Internet Research Agency reported that media representatives from 60 European and Asian publications visited the liberated city of Khan Shaykhun, located in Idlib province in Syria.

