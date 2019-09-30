Assistant to the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that a new official visit of Vladimir Zelensky to the United States is planned.

According to Ermak, during a conversation between US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly in New York, issues were discussed, including those related to new negotiations.

“This conversation (a telephone conversation between Ukrainian and American presidents, which led to the launch of the Trump impeachment procedure) is part of the story. This time the presidents were discussing completely different issues. It was on the initiative of President Trump that the accent was very concrete: on the American side Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is responsible for trade, and Minister Rick Perry for energy. That is, today we have a schedule and tasks for preparing an official visit”, – said Zelensky’s assistant.

At the same time, he did not name the participants of the talks from the Ukrainian side and did not specify when the visit of the Ukrainian leader to Washington might take place.

