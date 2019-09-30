If people are dissatisfied with the state of things in the country, this is not a reason for Mikheil Saakashvili to threaten to “restore justice” by returning to the republic from which he once fled.

This statement was made by the leader of the opposition party “Democratic Movement – United Georgia” Nino Burjanadze, evaluating the plans of the scandalous ex-president.

“This is already causing laughter,” she said, emphasizing that Saakashvili generally likes to announce his return to Georgia with a certain frequency, therefore, it should not be taken seriously.

“The fact that Georgia does not need him is well known. The population of the country said “no” to Saakashvili in 2012, and if today there is dissatisfaction with Ivanishvili’s actions, it does not give a reason for Saakashvili to return. I am absolutely sure of this”, – said Burjanadze.

As News Front previously reported, after the failure of the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili announced his return to Georgia, which against the backdrop of the Russophobic summer campaign can only mean an escalation of the political situation in the country.

