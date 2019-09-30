The US authorities influence the negotiations in the “Norman format” through Europe, so it makes no sense to participate in them officially. This opinion was given by the head of the Central Executive Committee of the social movement “Donetsk Republic” Alexei Muratov.

It should be noted that on September 26 after a meeting with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that in the absence of progress in the work of the “Norman format” he intends to urge US President Donald Trump, as well as other states and their leaders, to join him.

“The statements of Zelensky that he would allegedly attract the United States to participate in the negotiations if the current members of the Norman Four do not work look at least ridiculous. Such decisions are made not by Kiev, but by Washington, and America was present in this process from the very beginning,” Muratov said.

He added that the US leadership is involved in negotiations through Europe, and America “does not have to be present there personally, so that their ears do not stick out even more.”

“Of course, I don’t know all the details, but‹ … ›it seems to me that we have already agreed on everything with Washington. Especially no one pays attention to Zelensky’s opinion. He just as a professional actor fulfills his role, which is prescribed by other scriptwriters, ”Muratov emphasized.

Tags: Civil war in Ukraine; DPR; Norman Four; Ukraine; Vladimir Zelenskiy