According to local officials, at least one person died after a fire in an overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Do anyone have updates about Moria camp?! pic.twitter.com/RTgEgzAfdG — arash hampay آرش‌همپای (@AHampay) September 29, 2019

Police used tear gas against protesting migrants who said firefighters react too slowly to a fire