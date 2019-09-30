On the eve of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with Russia, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced China’s intention to strengthen cooperation with the country at a new stage in the development of interstate relations.

“At the beginning of a new stage in the development of our relations and looking to the future, we intend to implement the agreements reached by the leaders of our countries, strengthen coordination, fulfill our obligations to maintain multilateralism and the existing world order, as well as promote our bilateral relations, this is in the interests of the peoples of both our countries and favorable for peace and development in the world,” said Shuang.

On September 26, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that an “extremely constructive, stable, and rich in strategic content model of interaction between major powers” was formed between China and Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that relations between the countries are developing successfully, because their cooperation “is based on generally recognized norms of international law, free from ideological blinders, is of a valuable nature and is not directed against anyone.”

On September 17, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced a new era in Russian-Chinese relations.

