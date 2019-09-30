In China, they denied reports that the son of former US Vice President Joseph Biden, Hunter, allegedly received money illegally legalized from Beijing. This was reported by TASS, citing a statement by the official representative of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Geng Shuang.

On Monday, September 30, Giuliani tweeted that Biden’s son, Hunter, received $3 million from Ukraine and $1.5 billion from China.

As noted, the People’s Republic of China called these statements baseless.

“Such statements are completely untrue”, – said Shuang.

In the event that Joe Biden’s money laundering is confirmed, he will not be able to participate in the presidential election in 2020.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Joe Biden, instead of with his son Hunter, plundered millions in China.

