At a consultative summit convened by President Rumen Radev in connection with the expected invitation to Northern Macedonia in October to begin negotiations with the EU, it was decided to develop a national position on the issue, with clear requirements and criteria that would protect the Bulgarian national interest.

According to the participants, these requirements should form the basis of the negotiation framework and be a prerequisite for the country’s accession to the EU. The President emphasized that it was especially important to clarify the “red lines” that would guarantee that the European integration of Macedonia would not come at the expense of Bulgarian history, language and identity, as a bargaining chip.

