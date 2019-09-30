Thousands of Remainer and anti-austerity protesters have descended on Manchester city centre today where the Conservative party conference is taking place.

Rain not deterring protestors here in Manchester, where Tory Party Conference is taking place. Several groups marching through the city for a number of different reasons (austerity, Brexit, Kashmir, Hong Kong etc). There are even people dressed as clowns playing the drums… pic.twitter.com/aoKEaGMN5x — Shehab Khan (@ShehabKhan) September 29, 2019

The People’s Assembly Against Austerity and the Reject Brexit, Defend Our Democracy march are both holding rallies in the city.

A Boris Johnson blimp also accompanied protesters on the march, reminiscent of the much-publicised Donald Trump balloon on his visit to the UK.

The six-metre tall inflatable depicted the Prime Minister dressed in blue shorts with red hearts and the word ‘Nigel’ on, and a T-shirt showing a £350 million bus.

