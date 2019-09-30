The army of Kiev over the past day 21 times violated the ceasefire, firing almost 170 munitions on the territory of the DPR. This was announced today by the head of the representative office of the DPR in the Joint Center for Monitoring and Coordination of the Ceasefire Ruslan Yakubov.

“Over the past day, the total number of violations by the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU) amounted to 21 times,” he said. “The total number of ammunition used by the AFU is 170 units.”

Yakubov added that the shellings were: Dokuchaevsk, Yasinovataya, Donetsk airport and the village of Aleksandrovka in the west of the capital, the Gorlovka villages Dolomitnoye, Zaitsevo, Ozeryanovka, as well as the villages of Kominternovo, Leninskoye and Sakhanka, located in the south of the country.

During the shelling the following were used: tanks, mortars of 120 and 82 mm caliber, grenade launchers and small arms, including large-caliber. Recall that the number of ammunition released in caliber up to 12.7 mm is not included in the total statistics of the quantity of ammunition in the daily summary.

As previously reported, as a result of shelling of the north of Gorlovka, a civilian was injured. According to the DPR People’s Police Department, the order to shell the checkpoint area was given by the commander of the 53rd AFU brigade, Andrei Polyakov.

Tags: Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU); Civil war in Ukraine; Donbass; mortar shelling