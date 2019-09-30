A soldier of the People’s Police of the DPR killed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian army.

“We regret to inform you that as a result of vile enemy shelling, one defender of our Republic died. We express our deepest condolences to the relatives and friends,” the Office of the NM of the Republic noted.

They added that the deceased DNR serviceman helped civilians to hide from the suddenly started shooting from the side of the Armed Forces with the use of 82-mm mortars and small arms.

Earlier today it was reported that a civilian was injured as a result of shelling of the village of Zaitsevo in the north of Gorlovka by Ukrainian security forces.

