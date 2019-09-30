A civilian was wounded as a result of shelling of the village of Zaitsevo in the north of Gorlovka by Ukrainian security forces. This was reported in the Department of People’s Police of the DPR.

“Punishers from the 59th brigade, on the orders of the war criminal Kashchishin, opened fire on the area of Zaitsevo from 82-mm mortars, automatic grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms. As a result of the shelling, a civilian born in 1965 was injured,” the report said.

The People’s Police noted that the victim was taken to the Gorlovka city hospital.

DPR defenders will immediately give an adequate response to all illegal actions of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian security forces fired from a tank guns a village in the south of the DPR.

