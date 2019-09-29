Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jawad Zarif has accused Washington of unleashing a cyber war. He made the corresponding statement in an interview with NBC, an excerpt from which was posted on Saturday on the website of the television company. The full interview will be aired on Sunday.

Zarif was asked to comment on statements by US intelligence that Iran is among the countries seeking to intervene in the US presidential election next fall. “We do not have preferences to interfere in your elections. We do not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, but there is a cyber war, the United States launched this cyber war, dangerous and irresponsible attacking our nuclear facilities, which could lead to the deaths of millions of people,” the head replied Iranian Foreign Ministry.

At the same time, he recalled the Stuxnet virus, which was allegedly developed by the United States and Israel to harm Iran’s nuclear program.

Zarif also stressed that “the United States will not be able to end a single war that they are starting.”

