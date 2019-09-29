Houthi rebels in Yemen say they have captured a large number of Saudi troops after a major attack near the border between the two countries.

A Houthi spokesman told that three Saudi brigades had surrendered near the Saudi town of Najran.

He said thousands of soldiers had been captured and many others killed. Saudi officials have not confirmed the claim.

The operation was the largest of its kind since the conflict began, the spokesman said.

Colonel Yahiya Sarea said Saudi forces had suffered “huge losses in life and machinery”.

All those captured would be paraded on the Houthi-run Al Masirah TV network on Sunday, he added.

Houthis say they launched a drone and missile attack on Saudi oil facilities on 14 September which affected global markets.

But the Saudis – backed by the US, UK, France and Germany – have all publicly blamed Iran for the strike, allegations Tehran denies.

Tags: Houthi; Saudi troops; war in Yemen; Yemen's Houthi rebels; Yemeni crisis