The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Vladislav Krikliy stated that even two annual budgets of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine will not be enough to restore the infrastructure of the frontline areas of Donbass.

“This is a lot of money. It just cannot raise one annual budget or even two annual budgets. This must be said about broader horizons. Because, for example, the Zaporizhzhya bridge is about 14-15 billion hryvnias. And the entire road fund is 74 billion hryvnias,” he said.

He noted that if they decided to finance all this exclusively from the road fund, then 20% should have been taken from it only on one bridge. In this regard, added Krikliy, the Ukrainian side is negotiating with international partners to finance infrastructure projects.

