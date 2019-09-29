Ukraine began to investigate the activities of the company Burisma while the son of Joe Biden Hunter worked there.

“The events that the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine investigate in this case cover only the period 2010-2012. The changes that have occurred in the composition of the board of Burisma Limited, which have now become the focus of attention of the international community, took place only in May 2014, therefore, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is not and never was the subject of an investigation,” the statement said.

The bureau said that verifying the activities of company board members in periods that are not relevant to the investigation is not their task. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported that their investigation did not apply to 2014, when the son of former US Vice President Hunter Biden became a member of the Board of Directors of Burisma Limited.

Mykola Zlochevsky, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources in the Government of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov from July 2010 to April 2012, then was the ultimate beneficial owner of the company.

