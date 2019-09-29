British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday he would not resign to avoid having to delay Brexit beyond October 31.

He has pledged to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, despite parliament passing a law which would require him to ask for an extension to the Brexit deadline if lawmakers have not approved a deal.

Asked in an interview with the BBC if he would resign so that he did not have to ask for a delay, Johnson said: “No, I have undertaken to lead the party and my country at a difficult time and I am going to continue to do that. I believe it is my responsibility to do that.”

His comments came as he joined members of his Conservative Party at their annual conference, being held in Manchester. The event is expected to be overshadowed by parliamentary anger over Brexit.

Meanwhile, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he would once again run for a seat in parliament in any upcoming election.

With the House of Commons in deadlock over Brexit, a new election is widely expected to come before the end of the year.

“Of course I will stand,” Farage, whose party won the European Parliament elections in Britain in May, told Sky News when asked if he would run.

His confirmation puts pressure on Johnson to deliver a no-deal Brexit, despite the new law preventing him from seeking it, or face almost certain election defeat.

