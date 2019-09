The boat, carrying more than 50 migrants, turned over on Saturday off the coast of Libya, the Libyan office of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said.

“The boat remains in distress and has not yet been found. There is no more information. The UNHCR team remains vigilant and is ready to respond to humanitarian needs,” the UNHCR Libyan branch reports on Twitter.

Tags: Libya crisis; Libya. war; migrant crisis; migrants flow