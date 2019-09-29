The Slovak Air Force MiG-29 fighter crashed on Saturday evening near the town of Zlate Moravec, the pilot survived, according to the Slovak newspaper SME.

According to him, the incident was reported by the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia, Danka Tsapakova. “I can report that the pilot has survived,” the publication quoted her as saying.

It is noted that the MiG-29 crashed during a training flight. According to preliminary data, the incident occurred due to lack of fuel.

