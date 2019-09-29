British Prime Minister Boris Johnson personally apologized to Queen Elizabeth II for asking her for approval to suspend parliament, which the court ultimately recognized as illegal, the Sunday Times wrote, citing sources.

In early September, Johnson, with the queen’s sanction, tried to suspend the work of the legislature, but on September 24, the country’s supreme court ruled this decision unlawful, and parliament returned to work on Wednesday.

Sources told the newspaper that the Queen had great concern about Johnson’s decision before the court’s verdict. At the same time, the Prime Minister called the monarch on Tuesday after the Supreme Court delivered its decision.

“He called the queen as quickly as possible to say how sorry he was,” a source told the publication.

Moreover, the whole situation led to the fact that the trust between Buckingham Palace and the Prime Minister’s office was greatly undermined. A source close to the royal family said the Queen’s senior advisers were fed up with what was happening.

Johnson previously received the queen’s consent to close parliament from September 10 to October 14. He explained his decision by saying that the government needs to introduce a new agenda and start implementing an internal political program. Many parliamentarians accused Johnson of intending to withdraw the country from the EU on October 31 without a deal, hiding related information and documents, as well as misinforming the queen to obtain authorization to suspend parliament. The Supreme Court thus upheld their point of view.

